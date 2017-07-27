Woman charged in Evansville animal hoarding case to appear in court

The woman charged in an Evansville animal hoarding case is expected to be in court Thursday.

A judge could decide whether or not Martha Crosley will get some of her dogs back.

21 of the 68 dogs taken from Crosley are waiting to find their permanent homes right now.

Animal rescue activists were granted a temporary restraining order that blocked her from getting them.

[PREVIOUS: Restraining order will halt return of dogs to Evansville woman in hoarding case]

Crosley was cited in February after animal control officers seized 68 dogs from a former church on Hillview drive.

She says she was trying to start an animal sanctuary.

We'll have a crew at Thursday morning's court hearing and we'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.