Fire damages home, kills pet after couple goes to hospital to deliver baby

A fire damaged a mobile home in Owensboro while the two people who lived there were at the hospital having a baby.

According to the Owensboro Fire Department's Facebook page, crews were called to the 500 block of Hall Street around 3:15 Thursday morning. When they got there crews found the rear of the home on fire.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and contained the flames to the rear of the home, but there was extensive damage throughout the unit and a family pet was killed.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire because the residents were at the hospital and had just delivered a baby earlier in the night.

The Red Cross has been notified to help them out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.