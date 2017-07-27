Mowing crew discovers car in ditch; body found inside

An investigation is underway in Saline County after a mowing crew found a car in a ditch.

The crew came upon the crash scene on Walnut Grove Road around three o'clock Wednesday afternoon.

When officers got there, they discovered someone was dead inside the car.

We're told authorities are waiting for autopsy results to find out who the person was.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is looking into what caused the crash in the first place, telling us it appears the car had been in that ditch for some time.

