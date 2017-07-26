Duval, Montano lead Otters to win over Traverse City

The Evansville Otters beat the Traverse City Beach Bums 6-1 Wednesday behind a five-run fourth inning and complete game from starter Max Duval.

The Otters took a 1-0 advantage when Dane Phillips hit a solo home run in the first, his 12th of the season. The homer pushed Phillips’ active hitting streak to 11 games.

Through three innings, Duval allowed three hits and struck out three Beach Bums.

For the second time in as many nights, Evansville had an impressive fourth offensively.

John Schultz made it a 2-0 lead when he hit his seventh home run of the season. Chris Sweeney and Nick Walker followed with back-to-back singles before Lance Montano hit a two-run RBI double to make it 4-0.

Christopher Riopedre scored Montano on an RBI double, extending the advantage to 5-0.

Evansville scored the fifth run of the inning and made the score 6-0 following a throwing error, which allowed Riopedre to score from second.

A Josh Hauser RBI single scored Arby Fields in the seventh, cutting the Evansville lead to five runs.

Duval pitched a complete game for his eighth win of the season, allowing one unearned run off five hits. He struck out 10 batters and the outing was Duval’s sixth performance with 10 strikeouts or more this season.

Montano went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.

The Otters and Beach Bums finish the series on Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Thursday is German Heritage Night at the ballpark. The night will celebrate some of Evansville’s German heritage!

There will be German music played throughout the game. A limited number of Kraut Balls will be sold at concessions with discounted prices on Bratwurst and pretzels. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a mini German flag. Fans will also have the opportunity to win special reward items.

Plus, it’s a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday as 16 oz. drafts are $2 and 32 oz. drafts are $4.

