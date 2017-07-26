Local business owner catches illegal dumpers in action

A local business owner caught someone dumping trash illegally Wednesday morning near his shop.

Indiana Conservation Officers told us this a crime they see too often.

The owner of Salvage Candy off S. Weinbach Avenue says he's had enough of people illegally dumping near his business.

T.J. Trem showed us the road signs warning prosecution for dumpers, which he says have been up for a couple months.

"They don't do nothing," Trem told us. "Look across the street: couches, then down there's another pile. They're getting so bold, they started dumping in the middle of the streets."

Trem told us he snapped a picture of the offender's license plate during the act, and a few hours later, Indiana Conservation officers tracked the man down and cited him.

Now, the offender has to clean up what he dumped, along with paying up a fat fine.

"We see a lot of litter in our district and anywhere across the state and it's something we take seriously. We investigate a lot of dumping violations," said conservation officer Matthew Clark.

It's $50 to dump a truck load of waste at the landfill in Vanderburgh County, so, you can see why people are taking the illegal route.

But a standard littering citation is up to a $500 fine. If you dump in waterways, that's going to be max of a $1,000 fine.

Officers tell us, it's a frustrating problem that affects crops, wildlife, and your health.



"I want it to be safe for my customers to come to the shop instead of having to run through debris, smell rotted carcasses," Trem pointed to a freshly dumped cooler off the road with a dozen dead fish inside. "We treat our customers like we want to be treated. We don't like them seeing stuff like that."

The Evansville Litter Abuse phone number is 812-453-9876.

When you call, you should state the date and time, offender's licenses plate number, make and model and color of the vehicle, and description of litter.

A letter will be sent from either the Evansville Police Department or the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department to each reported offender saying someone saw them littering and reminding them littering is a crime.

You can also call 1-800-tip-IDNR if you don't live in Evansville.

Conservation officers tell us it's helpful if you leave a phone number(s) so they can follow up with you if they have additional questions.

"Whip out your cell phone and grab a picture or video if you see it in action," says IN Conservation Officer Matthew Clark. "Otherwise, record the evidence with your picture so we can come by and make sure you get a good location for us."

