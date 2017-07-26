"Little Miss and Mr. Contest" held at Vanderburgh Co. Fair

Although much of the Tri-State got rain, the Vanderburgh County Fair did not.

Wednesday was the 4H parade, followed by the "Little Miss and Mr. Contest."

There were 16 girls and three boys, and even though it is a competition, the overall goal was fun.

Country singer Chris Lane played at 8:30 p.m. Lane has opened for Brantley Gilbert and Florida Georgia Line.

Friday will be the tractor pull competition, and Saturday will be the demolition derby.

