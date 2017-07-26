Man catches burglar breaking into shed

Imagine waking up to find someone in your backyard breaking into your shed.

Well, that's what happened to David Barbre, and he caught the whole thing on his security cameras.

It happened around 4 a.m.

He heard his dogs barking, which woke him up, and then he saw the perpetrator lurking outside and getting into his shed. Then, Barbre grabbed his BB gun, ran outside, and confronted the suspect.

Evansville Police came to Barbre's house and investigated the incident.

