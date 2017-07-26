Man catches burglar breaking into shed

Although much of the Tri-State got rain, the Vanderburgh Co Fair did not.More >>
Imagine waking up to find someone in your backyard breaking into your shed.More >>
We're learning a 120-year-old business in Evansville is closing soon with plans to reopen under new ownership.More >>
"There is a guy on the motorcycle with a little kid hanging on to the back of him, about to slide off the motorcycle," the 911 caller said.More >>
Dozens of families are now transitioning to life in the Tri-State for a chance at a better life.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
Local star of HGTV's reality television show Home Town took to Instagram to respond to criticism she received regarding her on-screen relationship with her husband. Erin Napier of Laurel is a co-host of Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier, in which they renovate historic homes in Laurel. Erin revealed on Instagram that she had received an email from a viewer criticizing the way her husband is constantly touching her on TV. "It makes he...More >>
