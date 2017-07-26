120 yr. old business closing, transitioning under new ownership

We're learning a 120-year-old business in Evansville is closing soon with plans to reopen under new ownership.

Pearl Cleaners' soon-to-be new owner, Robby Mills, also owns New Look Cleaners in Kentucky.

Mills said he bought out Pearl Cleaners, a business that's been operating in Evansville since 1896.

The historic building has been home to the cleaning service for 105 years.

We're told part of Pearl Cleaners will temporarily close on August 11.

Mills said New Look Cleaners in Henderson will then take over the residential dry cleaning for Pearl.

On August 14, Mills said they'll open a new location in Evansville on Vogel and Burkhardt Roads. They'll keep the Pearl brand on this side of the river.

Mills said with opening one central location in Evansville, he plans to expand delivery routes to reach more customers at their homes.

