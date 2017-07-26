USI summer basketball camp

The University of Southern Indiana basketball team is hosting its Rodney Watson day camp this week.

The annual camp is for students from kindergarten through 9th grade.

Children are able to work on the basic fundamentals of the game, participate in more advanced drills, and even play games of 5-on-5, all while interacting with current USI players.

Assistant coach Kevin Gant said the best part of the camp is watching the players who return year-after-year change and grow.

The camp runs until Thursday at noon.

