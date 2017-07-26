USI summer basketball camp

"There is a guy on the motorcycle with a little kid hanging on to the back of him, about to slide off the motorcycle," the 911 caller said.More >>
Dozens of families are now transitioning to life in the Tri-State for a chance at a better life.More >>
Two people are reportedly in custody after a police chase in Evansville. It ended at Heidelbach Avenue and Columbia Street.More >>
Nearly 270 Catholic Heart Work Camp volunteers from all over the U.S have been working to make a difference in Spencer, Perry, and Dubois counties this week, one project at a time.More >>
With major retailers like Staples and J.C. Penny closing their doors in Jasper, in the coming months, city officials will come together to be proactive.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
