Deputies urging motorcyclist to be careful with small passengers

"There is a guy on the motorcycle with a little kid hanging on to the back of him, about to slide off the motorcycle," the 911 caller said.

South bound on US-41, that's the direction the caller told dispatchers the person riding the motorcycle was headed, with a child on the back.

"I just noticed the little kid hanging off the back about to slide off, and I don't think the driver knew it," the 911 caller said.

As we learned, Indiana has no age minimum for motorcycle passengers. It's legal to ride with a child under 18 as long as they're wearing a helmet and have foot pegs.

Even if officers had spotted the bike after that 911 call, they couldn't have pulled the driver over unless they saw him break the law or saw something unsafe.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies said even though the law allows it, putting kids on bikes can put them at risk.

"Often times young kids can't make good decisions," Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "They may not be paying attention, and if they are holding on to the rider, if they would just loosen their grip or make any move, that kid could be thrown off the motorcycle pretty quickly and cause injury or even death."

The group "American Bikers Aimed Towards Education" said they believe the laws are sufficient.

"It's not concerning as long as the bike is being operated safely and there is no excessive speeds or anything," ABATE of IN Official Ted Borscelt said.

ABATE officials are offering some advice for those who do ride with kids.

"Probably recommend some kind of backrest for them so they have some kind of support and make sure they understand how to ride on the back of a motorcycle," he told 14 News.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.