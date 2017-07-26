Special Report: Making the move from the Marshall Islands

Making the move from the Marshall Islands. They're a growing population, but you may not even know they're here. Dozens of families are now transitioning to life in the Tri-State for a chance at a better life.

The American adjustment has been no walk in the park, but as 14 News found out, plenty of people are willing to help.

Every Wednesday for six hours inside this average sized classroom.

"I'm not saying don't take what you want, just saying if you try to take my whole rack there, I will tell you no," Rita Kohl said.



Kohl, with the help of volunteers, runs the Nativity Clothes Closet along Pollock Avenue. It's a free community resource where anyone can come shop once every 60 days. When mid-week rolls around, Rita says two prayers.



"Lord, never let me judge. That doesn't mean I don't have to make judgment calls sometimes. And the second is let us be there for just one person who really, truly needs us that day," Kohl explained.



Some weeks,12 to 15 new families may be enrolled into this program. Kohl says over the last year and half, she's noticed more diversity in those coming through the door, specifically with natives of the Marshall Islands. They're a sprawling chain of volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and the Philippines.



"All the Marshallese people, we don't speak English that well," Lina Abtolom explained.

Abtolom is one of the shoppers who moved to Evansville in 2016 with her family.

"She told us that there were a lot of opportunity and jobs right here."

When she came to the Tri-State, Lina knew very little English, an obstacle that many Marshallese students face.

"But I was so afraid to speak, because I think that if I speak, people are going to make fun of me or whatever."

According to EVSC, Marshallese is a widely spoken foreign language, second only to Spanish, noting an upward trend since around the year 2000. 114 students classified Marshallese as their primary language based on the 2016-2017 school year.

"We have 15 schools that actually have 3 or more students in them who have Marshallese down as their primary language," EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said.

Among the top: Lodge K-8 school, Stockwell and Caze Elementary. In fact—more than half of all Marshallese students are in elementary grade levels.

"One of the challenges we found in working with students coming the Marshall islands very limited resources out there to provide support– if you go to Google translators – Marshallese is not one of the languages," Woebkenberg added.

Programs like "English as a second language" help bring non-native English speaking students up to speed.

"I have to challenge myself with it so I can know how to speak it, say it, or pronounce the words that are really big," Abtolom said.

Next year, Lina plans to go to college and wants to study education, eventually becoming a teacher. She wants to make an impact just like the school system has done for her.

"Thank you for making me the person that I am not used to. I was such a shy kid, now I'm not," Abtolom said.

Although school may not in session throughout the summer, plenty of lessons are still being taught. They're one's you may not be able to find in any book, but that you can find in hearts of those who are helping.

"And usually God sends that person through the door," Kohl said.

Lina tells 14 News she and her family are employed by Ameriqual. Tyson Foods in Robards confirms they have one Marshellese employee.

Lina hopes her two siblings back in the Marshall Islands will make the move soon.

