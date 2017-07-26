Two in custody after police chase

Two people are in custody after a police chase in Evansville.

Evansville police say narcotics officers were attempted to serve a warrant at a home off Highway 41 and Lynch Road when someone took off in a car.

We're told the driver crashed into a pole on Columbia Street at Heidelbach Avenue. The intersection was shut down for a short time.

Right now on Heidelbach & Columbia: we heard 2 people in custody after chase.. Working on info/to confirm pic.twitter.com/lHmqlqUJIR — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 26, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area.

