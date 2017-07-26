Two in custody after police chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two in custody after police chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people are in custody after a police chase in Evansville.

Evansville police say narcotics officers were attempted to serve a warrant at a home off Highway 41 and Lynch Road when someone took off in a car. 

We're told the driver crashed into a pole on Columbia Street at Heidelbach Avenue. The intersection was shut down for a short time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

