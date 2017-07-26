Man arrested after police chase in Evansville

A man is in jail after a police chase in Evansville.

Evansville police say narcotics officers attempted to serve a warrant Wednesday evening at a home off Highway 41 and Lynch Road when someone took off in a car.

The pursuit ended after the driver, identified as 44-year-old Michael D. Brown, of Owensboro, crashed into a pole on Heidelbach and Columbia Streets.

Brown is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple drug-related charges and a charge of possession of a handgun by a felon.

