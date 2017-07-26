Catholic Heart Work Camp comes to local communities

Nearly 270 Catholic Heart Work Camp volunteers from all over the U.S. have been working to make a difference in Spencer, Perry, and Dubois counties this week, one project at a time.

"I'm a part of this to show up and make a difference in the world and make a difference all around the country and try to help other people out," said camper Rebecca Mack.

The service camp brings in youth from different parishes to help out with local nursing homes, yard work, and minor repairs.

Don Heim with Huntingburg's St. Mary's Catholic Church said he's been taking his kids to the camps for the past eight years and was able to get the camp at home this year.

One of the projects was digging up weeds at Memorial Hospital's Hope Garden.

The Garden manager, Jill Knies, said she's working to get the land ready to plant vegetables that will ultimately be given to area food banks, churches, and school feeding programs.

Knies explained most days she is working in the fields alone.

"These guys coming in and helping me is such a big help I mean I don't think they'll understand how grateful I am," said Knies.

"All this work we're putting in; it's going to people that can't afford food like fresh vegetables, and it will impact them more than it will me," said Zackary Mejaki.

Heim explained even though the camp ends on Thursday, he hopes to make it a yearly event.

