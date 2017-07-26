Prosecutor: Evansville man sentenced to 40 years in child molestation case

An Evansville man was sentenced to 40 years in a child molestation case.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, 42-year-old Fredrick Rogers pled guilty to 12 felonies.

In June, 32-year-old Kaara Broesch was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

In January, detectives with the Evansville Police Department say they discovered Broesch forced a child under the age of 14 to perform sexual acts on her boyfriend, Fredrick Rogers.

Police say Broesch told them she did it because she has a meth problem and was scared of Rogers.

