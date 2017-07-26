City officials receive higher bid for project than anticipated

City officials got a bit of shock when they went to bid out their Market Street Project, and even the lowest bid was $1 million more than what they planned.

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinners said the cost of the project was estimated a year ago before any of the final engineering and design work.

That extra million will go towards fixing the soil conditions, additional design features, and site amenities.

Spinner says now, they have to pull more money from the city's economic development income tax, and stellar grant funds, and a few other places to keep the project moving forward.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?