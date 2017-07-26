Players compete in World Cornhole Championship

Players can win trophies or even thousands of dollars (WFIE)

Cornhole isn't just a backyard game anymore. 400 players from across the country are competing in Owensboro at the American Cornhole Organization World Championships.

The games began on Tuesday and run through Saturday.

Players can win trophies or even thousands of dollars.

One player said he picked up the sport to help pay for college. He shared his secret to winning with us.

"Focus. If you can focus on one spot on the board and just put the bag in the hole," Jordan Camba told 14 News.

If you want to join in on the festivities, organizers said it's free and open to the public.

You can even enter in your own cornhole game for about $5.

