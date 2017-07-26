Players compete in World Cornhole Championship

An Evansville man was sentenced to 40 years in a child molestation case.More >>
City officials got a bit of shock when they went to bid out their Market Street Project, and even the lowest bid was $1 million more than what they planned.More >>
Cornhole isn't just a backyard game anymore. 400 players from across the country are competing in Owensboro at the American Cornhole Organization World Championships.More >>
The total solar eclipse is less than one month away and preparations are continuing across the Tri-State.More >>
With major retailers like Staples and J.C. Penny closing their doors in Jasper, in the coming months, city officials will come together to be proactive.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position.More >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
Flash flooding affected parts of central Alabama again Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain fell in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties.More >>
