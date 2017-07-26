PREVIEW: After historic win, Evansville faces Beach Bums Wednesday

The Evansville Otters and Traverse City Beach Bums play the second game of a three-game series Wednesday at Bosse Field after the Otters set a franchise record in their series opening win Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Deaconess Heart Night with a 1950s and 1960s poster giveaway. Personnel from Deaconess will be on hand to increase heart health awareness. The posters are part of a season-long series of poster giveaways that highlight the history of Bosse Field.

Evansville (35-26) made history in a 17-0 win in the series opener against the Beach Bums by setting a franchise record and tying a Frontier League mark by scoring 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With the win on Tuesday, the Otters have won three in a row and have scored 52 runs in the last five games--an average of 10.4 runs in that span.

Christopher Riopedre has gone back-to-back games with four RBIs. Tuesday was Riopedre’s fourth four-RBI game of the season, the most on the team.

Ryan Long also extended his current on-base streak to 15 games with a three-hit game while John Schultz has 11 RBIs in his last 10 games played. Dane Phillips has hit safely his last 10 games played, including multi-hit games in the last four.

In four games against the Beach Bums, the Otters have scored 47 runs.

On the mound, right-hander Max Duval will get the start on Wednesday. Duval took a no-decision in his last start Friday against Washington. He allowing five runs–one earned–with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Duval leads the league with 103 strikeouts and is the only pitcher above the century mark in that statistical category.

Traverse City (24-36) will start right-hander Kramer Champlin hoping to even up the series. Champlin earned a win after allowing three runs in six innings against Normal.

Champlin pitched against Evansville earlier this season when the Otters visited the Beach Bums in June. He picked up a win after going seven innings while allowing three runs and striking out seven. Traverse City won the game 11-3 over Evansville.

