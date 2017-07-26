Western KY hospital prepares for total eclipse

The total solar eclipse is less than one month away and preparations are continuing across the Tri-State.

One Western Kentucky hospital, Baptist Health, is worried about traffic.

Officials estimate there could be about 100,000 people visiting the region and 20 to 30,000 of those could be in Hopkins County alone.

To make sure they can help the people that need them, Baptist Health in Madisonville said they will be up staffing the ER and other departments that will need the extra help.

Hospital officials ask you to plan ahead and fill any medications or schedule a regular visit around the eclipse.

Schools in the area will also be closing due to safety concerns with traffic as well.

