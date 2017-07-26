Jasper committee works to fill in retail space, sends out surveys

An Evansville man was sentenced to 40 years in a child molestation case.More >>
City officials got a bit of shock when they went to bid out their Market Street Project, and even the lowest bid was $1 million more than what they planned.More >>
Cornhole isn't just a backyard game anymore. 400 players from across the country are competing in Owensboro at the American Cornhole Organization World Championships.More >>
The total solar eclipse is less than one month away and preparations are continuing across the Tri-State.More >>
With major retailers like Staples and J.C. Penny closing their doors in Jasper, in the coming months, city officials will come together to be proactive.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The footage - posted on social media - shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed.More >>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The Cheyenne, WY Police Department is making a strong stance against panhandlers in their community by taking to social media following an arrest.More >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
