Jasper committee works to fill in retail space, sends out surveys

With major retailers like Staples and J.C. Penny closing their doors in Jasper, in the coming months, city officials will come together to be proactive.

We spoke with city officials and found out how they plan on bringing retail options that will stick in the community.

Nancy Eckerle with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce says they have joined together with city officials and strip mall owners to form a committee.

Eckerle said the committee is working to figure out what they can do to make sure a lot of empty storefronts aren't sitting in those shopping centers.

She says downtown Jasper is booming and it's time to focus on retail space in all of Jasper.

Eckerle says the closures are happening because of the increase in online sales.

Now, the committee is gearing up to send out a survey to the community find out what type of places the people want.

We're told those surveys will go out in a little over a month.

Eckerle says they are also focusing on getting local entrepreneurs to fill the empty retail space.

