Evansville leaders hold public comment session

Community leaders in Evansville held a public comment session Wednesday concerning federal budget cuts.

The leaders talked about how the potential cuts could affect their local nonprofit organizations, mainly about federal housing.

Many of these organizations rely on federal funds to provide housing and food for needy families.

The Director of HOPE of Evansville told us people can help by voicing their concerns to government officials.

If you'd like to help, they'll be holding a write-in/call-in session at Aurora next Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be able to help you write or call to Congress members concerning the budget cuts.

