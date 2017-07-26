Ivy Tech alum designed shelter for bus stop

Good news for anyone waiting for the bus at Ivy Tech. You'll now be covered from the elements.

The new shelter was designed by alum Darren Wharton. It's a project that began in 2011 when the need for a covered shelter was recognized.

Wharton began the project with sketches and renderings of the design. His concept came to fruition and was constructed this year.

He said he's happy to give back to his alma mater. Wharton graduated from Ivy Tech in 2012 with an associate of applied science degree in Design Technology with a focus in Architecture.

