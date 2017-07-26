Vanderburgh Co. holds Warrant Compliance Day

Some people in Vanderburgh County got a second chance on Monday.

Those who were facing a misdemeanor, level 5, or level 6 felony warrant had the opportunity to get that lifted.

This is the second year the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office has held this.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann said 12,000 people have a warrant in Vanderburgh County. He said this event is a win-win for everyone.

This didn't clear anyone of their cases. They simply were rescheduled a new court date.

