Madisonville police investigating stabbing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville police investigating stabbing

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers were called to a home on Tucker School House Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They say 33-year-old Delbert Jones had been assaulted earlier that evening at Cross Creek Apartment Complex.

Jones was taken to Baptist Health for treatment. Police say they have a person of interested in the case.  

If you have any information, you're asked to call Madisonville police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly