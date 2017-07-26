Police: Dump truck knocked down traffic lights on Morgan Ave.

Crews are working to restore traffic signals off Morgan Avenue near Interstate 69 after a dump truck knocked them down.

Evansville police tell us the dump truck was traveling westbound on Morgan Avenue with its bucket up. When the truck went through the intersection, the lights were knocked down.

Officers tell us it will be a long time before the lights are restored. There are many closures around the area so crews can work.

Crews are working to restore the traffic signals off of Morgan Avenue near I-69 after an accident brought them down pic.twitter.com/MnTPvjnYD1 — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) July 26, 2017

No one was hurt in the accident. EPD is investigating.

