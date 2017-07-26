Trio of vets set to return in October

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle has signed three more veterans from the team’s inaugural season. Tommy Fiorentino, Mark Petaccio and Chase Nieuwendyk are set to return to Ford Center when the puck drops on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Thunderbolts have already added Brandon Lubin, Cory Melkert, Al Graves, Nick D’Avolio, Tanner Milliron, John Scorcia, Dave Williams and Frank Schumacher to the roster.

•Tommy Fiorentino (Forward) — Fiorentino played 47 games with the Thunderbolts last season. The 6-foot, 170-pound New Hartford, NY native earned 5 goals and 19 assists for 24 points. “It’s great to get Tommy signed,” said Pyle. “Great shot and great skater that developed more and more as the season progressed. He’s going to an ECHL camp and I think he will have a breakout year. We missed him when he broke his hand and I think that will motivate him for this year.”

•Mark Petaccio (Right Wing) — Petaccio spent 16 games on the ice with the Thunderbolts last season, earning 5 goals, 7 assists and 12 points. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Sicklerville, NJ native spent the majority of last year in the FHL, before flying with the Thunderbolts. “Mark has all the tools and size to play at the next level and with a little more experience he should have a great year,” said Pyle. “High end scorer that can dominate in the offensive zone. If he puts in a great summer and is ready to go, he could be another player up and down.”

•Chase Nieuwendyk (Forward) — The 6-foot, 180-pound forward from Georgetown, ONT split last season between Huntsville Havoc, Fayetteville FireAntz and the Thunderbolts. In his 13 games with the Thunderbolts, Nieuwendyk earned 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points. “Great two-way player that will be even better this year,” said Pyle. “Can play any position well and was a great center with Williams and Scorcia to make our top line. Great work ethic and leadership skills that will solidify the locker room.

All three were placed on the team’s protected player list in May.

“Each of these guys were a big part of our core group that we will be depending on this year,” Pyle said.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations