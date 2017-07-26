Low level warrant offenders get a second chance

Those who have a low-level warrant right now are getting a second chance.

This is the second time the prosecutor's office has held "warrant compliance day".

This is for anyone who has a misdemeanor, a level 5, and/or a level 6 felony warrant.

Right now, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said there are 12,000 people in the county who have active warrants.

If you're stopped by law enforcement, you could be arrested if you have one of those warrants.

The prosecutor's office is giving those people a chance to take care of that this Wednesday.

Last year was the first "warrant compliance day".

Prosecutor Nick Hermann said at first, many were worried there was going to be a round-up after.

That didn't happen and Herman said that's not going to happen.

He said more than 150 came last year, and he hopes to see more.

So from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, room 110 in the civic center will be designated specifically for people who want to get their warrants lifted.

Hermann said having this many warrants means a lot of things about the system and community.

"It means that there are 12,000 cases that aren't proceeding through court. There's potentially victims waiting justice," said Hermann. "There's people that need to get things taken care of for things that happened in their life and that's not getting done. It's just being put on hold and that holds up our office. It holds up the courts and it holds up the sheriff's department as well. "

Now this is not going to clear you of any crime, you'll simply be rescheduled a new court date.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann said if someone has one of these warrants along with a more severe warrant, he said he encourages them to still come in and they'll try to help them out.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.