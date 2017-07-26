Otters Wallop Beach Bums with Monster 4th Inning

The Evansville Otters made history in a 17-0 win Tuesday against the Traverse City Beach Bums by setting a franchise record and tying a Frontier League mark by scoring 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Evansville’s Luc Rennie allowed one hit and struck out four Beach Bums through three innings.

With the game still scoreless in the fourth, the Otters took off.

Nick Walker singled to lead off and stole second base. Christopher Riopedre singled to center field, scoring Walker to give the Otters a 1-0 lead. Dane Phillips’ two-run RBI single made it a 3-0 Evansville advantage.

John Schultz made it 5-0 after an RBI double to left field before Alejandro Segovia singled and Chris Sweeney walked. The Otters batted around the lineup without recording an out.

Walker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Otters a 7-0 lead. Riopedre’s bases-clearing double pushed the Evansville lead to 10-0. Gardner and Schultz had back-to-back RBI singles, increasing the Otters advantage to 12-0.

Evansville batted around a second time as Chris Sweeney drove in two runs on an RBI double. Walker extended the inning with an RBI single that scored Brandon Soat, who pinch-ran for Schultz.

The bottom of the fourth saw 20 Otters at the plate and provided Evansville with a 15-0 lead.

The Otters surpassed the single-inning run total of 10 that was set on July 7 against Joliet. The 15-run inning also tied the Frontier League record for runs in a single-inning. Earlier this season, Southern Illinois scored 15 runs at Normal and the Miners also scored their 15 runs in the fourth.

Evansville tallied two unearned runs in the fifth, pushing the lead to 17-0.

Rennie bounced back from a loss in his last start to win Tuesday. He pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out seven, earning his fourth win of the season.

The Otters and Beach Bums play again at Bosse Field on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is Deaconess Heart Night and 1950s/1960s poster giveaway. Personnel from Deaconess will be on hand to increase heart health awareness. The posters are part of a season-long series of poster giveaways that highlight the history of Bosse Field.

