Deaconess Classic Continues at Wesselman Park

Out at Wesselman Park, the USTA Women's Hospital Deaconess Classic continues. The main singles draw of 32 got going today, with 6 matches, plus a couple doubles matches. Number-one seed, Caitlin Whoriskey advanced in straight sets, as well as 3-seed Kennedy Shaffer. The rest of the first-round singles and doubles matches are tomorrow. There are 10 singles matches, that will include Memorial alum, Makenzie Myers, who is in the tournament, as a wild card. It's her last summer tournament, before she heads off to play college tennis, at Miami (Ohio), in Oxford.

Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.