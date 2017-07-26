Lilly King Makes History Again, Breaks World Record

Baseball may be America's past-time, but if the world has a sport, it's futbol, more commonly known as soccer in the U.S.More >>
The U.S Department of Fish and Wildlife Proposed the Green River Wildlife Refuge Area back in 2001. But, has been on hold since and the construction of the I-69 project could provide funding could finally make it happen.More >>
9 of Martha Crosley's dogs are being taken care of at Animal Care and Control, while the rest are scattered throughout other shelters and foster homes in the area.More >>
Kids across the Tri-State will be heading back to school in a few short weeks. For more than two decades, Readifest has helped Henderson County families get their kids prepared.More >>
A church in Owensboro is working to replace windows after someone broke in over the weekend.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
