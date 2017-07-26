Lilly King Makes History Again, Breaks World Record

Indiana University's Lilly King continued her dominance in the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday at the 2017 FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.



King set the world record in the 100m breaststroke, winning the world championship with a time of 1:04.13. The junior's mark was 0.22 seconds better than the previous world record of 1:04.35 set by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte in 2013.



The reigning Olympic champion in the event started with a blistering first 50 meters, clocking in with a 29.80 – the fourth-fastest 50 breast in history. The Evansville, Ind. native then finished the back-half of the race in impressive fashion, finishing with a 34.33, which was the fastest split in the championship final.



With her tremendous time, King also broke the four-year old American record (1:04.45) and the Indiana school record mark in the event.



Indiana alum Cody Miller placed 16th overall in the men's 50 breaststroke, touching the wall in a time of 27.46 in the semifinals. Earlier in prelims, Miller posted a mark of 27.31.



In the men's 800 freestyle, IU postgrad Zane Grothe earned a spot in Wednesday's championship final, qualifying eighth overall with a time of 7:50.97.



Along with Grothe in the championship final of the 800 free on Wednesday, IU's Mohamed Samy will swim in the prelims of the 100 freestyle. Both King, Miller and Blake Pieroni are also eligible to swim for Team USA in the 4x100 freestyle mixed relay as well, but those relays won't be announced until later.



Prelims are scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, with the finals session on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

