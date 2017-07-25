USI & KWC to Headline SCB Hall of Fame Classic

Small College Basketball announced that University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball will play Augustana University (South Dakota) and Kentucky Wesleyan College in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic in November at the Ford Center. USI tips off the season with Augustana on November 3 and finishes the season-opening tournament with KWC on November 4. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. tipoffs.

USI was 2-0 last year in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic, defeating Florida Southern College, 108-94, and KWC, 85-81. Screaming Eagles' forward Jeril Taylor was named the inaugural tournament's Most Valuable Player after averaging 30.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

The Eagles are coming off a 25-5 campaign in 2016-17 that included trips to the GLVC Tournament and the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional. USI was 12-1 at home, 7-2 on the road, and 6-2 on neutral courts last year.

Augustana, which won the 2016 NCAA II national championship, finished 24-9 last season advancing to the finals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the semifinals of the NCAA II Central Regional. KWC completed 2016-17 with a 28-3 mark, winning the Great Midwest Athletic Conference before appearing in the NCAA II Midwest Regional.

In addition to USI, Augustana, and KWC, the SCB Hall of Fame Classic slate includes Ferris State University (28-5, 2017 NCAA II Midwest Semifinalist), St. Thomas Aquinas College (28-6, 2017 NCAA II Elite Eight), Indiana University (Pennsylvania) (28-4, 2017 NCAA II Atlantic Semifinalist), the University of Findlay (25-7, NCAA II Midwest Finalist), and the University of Montevallo (17-10). The 2017 Hall of Fame Classic schedule of games is:

Friday, November 3

Session 1

Noon Ferris State vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

2:30 p.m. Indiana University of PA vs. Findlay



Session 2

6:00 p.m. Southern Indiana vs. Augustana

8:30 p.m. Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Montevallo



Saturday, November 4

Session 3

Noon Ferris State vs. Indiana University of PA

2:30 p.m. Findlay vs. St. Thomas Aquinas



Session 4

6:00 p.m. Southern Indiana vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

8:30 p.m. Augustana vs. Montevallo

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.