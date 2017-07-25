Former Ace Kyle Lloyd Makes MLB Debut

Former Purple Ace Kyle Lloyd has been called-up to the San Diego Padres active roster and will make his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday night as announced in a transaction by the team Tuesday evening.

In his debut, Lloyd will face the New York Mets at 9:10 p.m. (CDT) in Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The right-handed pitcher amassed a 7-5 record with a 3.71 ERA in 89.2 innings this season for the Padres' Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, while making five starts with Triple-A El Paso in three separate stints with the Chihuauas.

Following a stellar career with the Purple Aces, Lloyd was drafted in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Padres. With the call-up, Lloyd becomes just the sixth-ever UE player to be elevated to an active MLB roster and the first since current Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland made his MLB debut on April 7.

"What was great about (Kyle) was his work ethic," said UE Baseball head coach Wes Carroll. "He was a guy who worked extremely hard both on the field and off the field and he was a great teammate. He represents what the University of Evansville baseball program is all about and we couldn't be more proud of Kyle Lloyd."



Lloyd spent the first three seasons of his professional career in short-season A, full-season A, and advanced-A baseball before finding his stride in 2016. The California native spent the entirety of the 2016 season with Double-A San Antonio, where Lloyd finished with a 3.71 ERA and a 7-7 record with 99 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.

With Lloyd being called-up, UE is the only university from the Missouri Valley Conference to have two pitchers on active MLB rosters

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.