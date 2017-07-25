FCA Goal Camp bringing local kids together in Owensboro

Baseball may be America's past-time, but the world's sport is futbol, more commonly known as soccer in the U.S.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is using the game to bring kids from diverse backgrounds, together, in Owensboro. It's called FCA Goal Camp.

It's the first time the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has hosted a camp like this one. Organizers tell us more than 100 refugees and Hispanic Migrant families living now in the Daviess County area are participating.

It's a three day camp for kids from preschool to 5th grade at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.

The kids are doing everything from learning the basic drills and skills of soccer, to enjoying popsicles while reading bible stories in their own languages. Over 60 volunteers helped make this possible.

The entire camp is free.

Organizers say it's well worth the effort it took to make this possible. Participants like Gaymee Paw have been having a good time.

At the end of the day all the kids are sent home with a snack. Organizers say they are already talking about plans for next year.

