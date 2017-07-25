68 dogs scattered throughout area as owner awaits judge's ruling

Nine of Martha Crosley's dogs are being taken care of at Animal Care and Control, while the rest are scattered throughout other shelters and foster homes in the area.

Five of these dogs are in the public kennels at Animal Care and Control. Since the 68 dogs were removed from the former church on Hillview Drive in February, several of them have been living with foster families.

Another Chance for Animals (ACA) is a nonprofit organization that is helping fit those dogs with temporary families. We're told that for now, the placements remain temporary.

"It's still foster care until the case is actually settled," explained Audrey Julian, Fundraising Coordinator of ACA. "Although she's had the injunction and it's now a civil trial, we find out a little bit more about that on Thursday, and after that we will be able to make a decision about where they go from here. If the city is awarded these dogs, then we will be able to put them up for adoption."

At a hearing on Thursday, a judge will determine whether Crosley will regain custody of any of her dogs. We are told animal rights activists are working diligently to prepare for the case.

