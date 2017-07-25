I-69 Could Bring National Wildlife Refuge To Henderson

The U.S Department of Fish and Wildlife Proposed the Green River Wildlife Refuge Area back in 2001. But, has been on hold since and the construction of the I-69 project could provide funding could finally make it happen.

The proposed site would stretch from the horseshoe bend along the Ohio River’s edge all the way east of the Green River. The first proposal of the refuge came in 2001, but the new construction will give it some new life which is important because it is a great area for waterfowl to thrive. This could also help the economy in the area.

“I think it is something that can be taken from an environmentally negative footprint of a roadway and a bridge which will bring us 10’s of thousands of vehicles through the county most of which won’t stop to something that could be an environmental asset to the county and community base and bring us some tourism dollars and tourism interest to the county and benefit more factions of the county," said Mike Morton.

There will be a public meeting held at Henderson Community College on August 1st at 5 p.m.

