2 juveniles arrested after shots fired into multiple homes

Two juveniles have been arrested for shooting at homes on the north side of Vanderburgh County.

Deputies say they received 10 calls around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday about shots being fired in the Melody Hills area. Deputies say two juveniles had fired a revolver into two different homes they chose at random.

One was on Rode Road, the other on Memory Lane.

The bullets went through the walls, one even hit a living room cabinet. No one was hurt.

Deputies say they tracked down the teens by following their footsteps. They have been taken to the Youth Care Center.

