Dubois Co. considering new ordinance to help combat neglected properties

Dubois County commissioners are looking into a new ordinance to clean up neglected properties.

Commissioner Chad Blessinger says there are rules and ordinances for trash or overgrown yards in the county, but nothing to allow clean up of the actual homes or structures. Blessinger says neighbors to homes like this one on County Road 400 North are worried about their property values if neglected homes aren't cleaned up.

"If it becomes a nuisance where it smells or it's a health issue for the neighbors, we'd like to be able to go in there, have the health department inspect the property, see if it is unsafe, and eventually find a way to clean those properties up on our own if the landowner is unwilling or unable to do so," explained Blessinger.

Commissioners are looking at nuisance ordinances from other counties right now and will discuss the issue at the next commissioners' meeting on August 7th.

