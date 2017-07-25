Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office feeling affects left by ISP investigation on deputy

The probable cause affidavit claims Deputy Daniel Greer communicated through messaging apps and ultimately performed oral sex on two teenage victims.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms said Greer is still considered a sheriff's deputy on unpaid leave unless he's convicted.

Bottoms explained this situation affects not just Greer, but all of his deputies. He said his deputies want people in the community to know that they can be trusted, and that they will work to gain that trust back.

Bottom said since Greer has been on leave, the office has been short staffed and had to dish out a lot of overtime pay. However, he explained losing Greer as a school resource officer doesn't make a difference.

Bottoms said they have another deputy that can take his place.

