Staples in Jasper closing

JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

The Staples store in Jasper is closing. 

Corporate officials tell us the last day of business is September 9. 

The company announced last spring they were closing at least 70 stores this year.

They said they were shifting focus to online services. 

