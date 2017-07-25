Manhole project to close west side street - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Manhole project to close west side street

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers on Evansville's west side.

Starting Wednesday, West Delaware Street between Fulton and North 4th Street will be closed.

Crews will be doing a manhole project there.

The work is expected to last until Friday evening.

