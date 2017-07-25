St. Vincent announces Parod as new president for Southwest Regio - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

St. Vincent announces Parod as new president for Southwest Region

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN

St. Vincent has announced the new president for their Southwest Region. 

Dan Parod joined St. Vincent as COO of its Southwest Region in August 2016 and began serving as the region's interim president in February. 

Parod said he is thrilled to continue helping St. Vincent continue their mission to serve patients and communities. 
 

