Vanderburgh Co. Fair underway

Kenny Douglass
VANDERBURGH CO., IN

The Vanderburgh County Fair is underway. 

The sheriff's office expects over 45,000 people to attend this year. 

Livestock shows have been going on all day. The Young Miss Pageant starts at 7 p.m. Monday in the auditorium.

The rodeo will also be at 7 p.m.

The fair continues all week. 

