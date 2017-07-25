Emaciated dog picked up in Daviess Co. being cared for in Louisville

A severely emaciated dog picked up in Daviess County, is now being cared for in Louisville.
The Arrow Fund posted video and pictures of a min-pin they have named "Sage."
They say she weighs half of what she should be and has diabetic cataracts. Her foster parents are giving her small meals throughout the day and giving her insulin.
Arrow Fund officials say sage was very neglected and has had uncontrolled diabetes for quite some time.
We have reached out to officials in Daviess County to see if any there is an animal neglect investigation. We'll let you know when we hear back.
