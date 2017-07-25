Eickhoff named Grand Marshal for 2017 Fall Festival parade

West Side Nut Club has announced the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Fall Festival parade.

This year's Grand Marshal will be Jerad Eickhoff has been given the honor. Eickhoff, an Evansville native and Mater Dei grad, is starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 96th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is the first full week of October. It takes place along west Franklin Street.

The parade is usually at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the last day of the festival.

