Grand opening set for west side Culver's

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have an update on a restaurant under construction on Evansville's west side.

Culver's officials tell us they have planned a grand opening for July 31.

Culver's replaces the former Steak 'n Shake, off the Lloyd Expressway.

This will be the second Culver's location in the city.

