Man who fell out of tree trimming bucket dies - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man who fell out of tree trimming bucket dies

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The owner of a tree trimming company, who fell out of a bucket truck last week, died from his injuries.

Hospital officials tell us Troy Hedgepath died around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent.

Hedgepath was the owner of Woodchuck Tree Service.

The accident happened last Monday at a home off Larue Road.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly