Readifest preps students for school in Henderson Co.

Kids across the Tri-State will be heading back to school in a few short weeks.
For more than two decades, Readifest has helped Henderson County families get their kids prepared.
Hundreds of people packed South Middle School's free event, which was hosted by the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.
The booths offered a handful of services from mental health and vision screening, to handing out backpacks, shirts, and school supplies.
The goal was to make sure it's a level playing field for each and every student that walks in the door this fall.
It's not just about the free stuff for Brenda Fambrough and her kids. They were the were first in line for Readifest and showed up almost two hours before the doors opened.
That's because Brenda knows how popular the event is and how much it means to families within the Henderson County School System.
"The school supplies list usually is long," she said. "There are stores that have supplies discounted, but it's just hard."
Readifest ended at noon Tuesday. If you miss it, school officials say parents can get info at back-to-school nights on their website.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
The sheriff's office expects over 45,000 people to attend this year.More >>
The sheriff's office expects over 45,000 people to attend this year.More >>
The Arrow Fund posted video and pictures of a min-pin they have named "Sage." They say she weighs half of what she should be and has diabetic cataracts.More >>
The Arrow Fund posted video and pictures of a min-pin they have named "Sage." They say she weighs half of what she should be and has diabetic cataracts.More >>
West Side Nut Club has announced the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Fall Festival parade.More >>
West Side Nut Club has announced the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Fall Festival parade.More >>
Culver's replaces the former Steak 'n Shake, off the Lloyd Expressway. This will be the second Culver's location in the city.More >>
Culver's replaces the former Steak 'n Shake, off the Lloyd Expressway. This will be the second Culver's location in the city.More >>
The owner of a tree trimming company, who fell out of a bucket truck last week, died from his injuries.More >>
The owner of a tree trimming company, who fell out of a bucket truck last week, died from his injuries.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>