An Evansville man accused of dealing meth is in jail.

Police got a tip that meth was being sold from a home on Stratford Road.

Officers pulled a driver over who left that home and found nine grams of meth. They say they later pulled over the resident of the home and say they found marijuana, six baggies of meth and $1,000.

Police say they also found more meth and marijuana inside the house.

Omar Shoemaker, 65, is facing several charges including dealing meth, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

