Lilly King sets world record in 100-meter breaststroke gold win

Lilly King has won gold at the 2017 FINA World Championships, defeating Russian rival Yulia Efimova and setting a new world record in the process!

King and Efimova faced-off Tuesday morning in the 100-meter breaststroke finals, King's specialty event.

[PREVIOUS: King gets rematch with Efimova in World Championships]

King won and set a new world record of 1:04.13. Efimova finished third.

WORLD RECORD 1:04.13 FOR THE WORLD CHAMPION!#GoIU ???? pic.twitter.com/CkMbtvXF4S — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IUSwimAndDive) July 25, 2017

King had plenty of motivation to win after Efimova gave her a finger wag when she won her semifinal heat. You may remember, King shook her finger at Efimova in the Rio Olympics, in regards to Efimova's previous doping ban.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.