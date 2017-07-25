Anna Hargis announces resignation from Evansville City Council

Evansville City Council member Anna Hargis has announced her resignation from the council.

According to her Facebook page, Hargis says she has accepted a position with Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser and her new job will not allow her to serve the rest of her term as the Ward 3 representative on the council.

"This was a difficult decision as I've been honored to serve the city. I regret that my professional career will no longer allow me to be part of the council, but this was the best decision for my family. While my elected public service will soon come to an end, I look forward to remaining engaged with our community. I am hopeful my successor will be positive, curious, and have the best interest of our city at heart," Hargis said in her resignation letter to Vanderburgh County Republican Chairman Wayne Parke.

Hargis' resignation will be effective August 11.

We're told a replacement will be selected by 14 Republican Precinct Committeemen at a caucus within 30 days.

Interested candidates must reside in Ward 3, be in good standing with the party, and submit a Declaration of Candidacy to Chairman Parke no later than 72 hours before the caucus, which is yet to be scheduled.

